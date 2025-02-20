Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 25,954 Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,954 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.25% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $5,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 278,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 15,691 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 28,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. raised its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 297,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 17,913 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

CGXU opened at $26.18 on Thursday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $27.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.