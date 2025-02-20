Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 34,431 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,431 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GOVT opened at $22.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.90.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0674 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

