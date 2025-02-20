Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 3,656 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,656 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $6,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IXN. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 9,022.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 358,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,581,000 after acquiring an additional 354,499 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN opened at $88.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.11. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $68.53 and a 52-week high of $88.62.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

