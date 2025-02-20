Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 6,304 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,304 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $33,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $608.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.73 billion, a PE ratio of 94.93, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $364.17 and a 1 year high of $616.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $563.17 and its 200 day moving average is $522.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.75, for a total value of $240,618.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,181.75. This trade represents a 53.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total value of $2,626,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at $6,955,015. The trade was a 27.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,348 shares of company stock valued at $3,587,582 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

