Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,682 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $6,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PULS. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.66. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $49.81.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

