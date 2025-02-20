Ault Global Declares Monthly Cash Dividends for Preferred StocksOn February 18, 2025, Ault Global, operating as Hyperscale Data, Inc., a Delaware corporation, made key announcements regarding cash dividends for its investors. The company declared a c

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Ault Global’s 8K filing here.
Ault Global Company Profile
Ault Global Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of customized and flexible power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: DPC, DPL, Enertec, Digital Farms, and I.AM. The DPC segment includes Microphase, Coolisys, Power-Plus, and DP Lending.
