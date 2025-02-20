Auour Investments LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Auour Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.1% of Auour Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Auour Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 8.5 %
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.99. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $118.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.
About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF
The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.