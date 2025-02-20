Auour Investments LLC Sells 39,371 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Auour Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,371 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 1.5% of Auour Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Auour Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 27,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 47,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.52 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $50.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.52.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

