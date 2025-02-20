Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Autohome had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 7.79%.

Autohome Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Autohome stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $29.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,841. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.18. Autohome has a 52-week low of $21.89 and a 52-week high of $34.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATHM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Autohome to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. CLSA downgraded Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People’s Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

