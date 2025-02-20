Balaji Gandhi Sells 5,771 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 5,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $173,360.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,640.56. The trade was a 5.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Balaji Gandhi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 13th, Balaji Gandhi sold 28,759 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $862,770.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Balaji Gandhi sold 4,813 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $132,261.24.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Balaji Gandhi sold 5,827 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $159,135.37.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Balaji Gandhi sold 836 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $22,555.28.

On Monday, January 6th, Balaji Gandhi sold 3,195 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $85,018.95.

NYSE:PHR traded down $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $28.49. The stock had a trading volume of 346,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,462. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.14 and its 200 day moving average is $23.77. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $30.53.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $106.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.33 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 32.78% and a negative net margin of 20.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PHR. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Phreesia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Phreesia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 133.6% in the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,271,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,999,000 after acquiring an additional 727,384 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,873,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,307,000 after purchasing an additional 626,579 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,657,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 653,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,445,000 after purchasing an additional 296,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 448.6% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 174,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 143,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

