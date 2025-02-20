Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.89 and last traded at $12.89, with a volume of 20585 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.27.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 28.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

