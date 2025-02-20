BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01, Zacks reports. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 12.34%.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Stock Performance

Shares of BDORY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,719,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,952. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.03. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $6.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.64.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0227 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s payout ratio is presently 7.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BDORY. Citigroup downgraded BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

Featured Articles

