Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKFCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKFCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,985,600 shares, a decline of 5.0% from the January 15th total of 37,896,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18,939.8 days.
Bank of Communications Price Performance
BKFCF opened at $0.80 on Thursday. Bank of Communications has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.76.
Bank of Communications Company Profile
