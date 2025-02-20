Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKFCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKFCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,985,600 shares, a decline of 5.0% from the January 15th total of 37,896,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18,939.8 days.

Bank of Communications Price Performance

BKFCF opened at $0.80 on Thursday. Bank of Communications has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.76.

Get Bank of Communications alerts:

Bank of Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. It offers personal deposit products including savings, and personal certificate and structured deposits; personal loan, consumption, housing, mortgage loan, commercial housing, and business loans; and debit and credit card services.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.