Bank of Georgia Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $68.23 and last traded at $68.23, with a volume of 125 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.80.

Bank of Georgia Group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.69.

About Bank of Georgia Group

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services with focus on the Georgian and Armenian markets. It operates through Retail Banking, SME Banking, Corporate Investment Banking, and BNB segments. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and handles customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Georgia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Georgia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.