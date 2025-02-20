Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Acquires Shares of 133 Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,782,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $710,103,000 after purchasing an additional 35,320 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,175,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,661,000 after purchasing an additional 127,769 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 682,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,695,000 after purchasing an additional 83,265 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 561,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,281,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares during the period. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $593.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $624.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $515.36. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.27 and a 52 week high of $715.99. The company has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.34, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on AXON shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $700.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 2,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.79, for a total value of $1,508,636.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,168,016.18. The trade was a 1.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 1,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.06, for a total value of $860,077.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,487.52. This represents a 34.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,711 shares of company stock worth $5,631,561 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

