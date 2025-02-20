Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Acquires Shares of 3,418 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,418 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 61,744 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 34,198 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,708 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 15,741 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 259,457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $16,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 15,425 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CVS Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CVS Health from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, Director Michael F. Mahoney bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,625,045.20. This trade represents a 320.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $66.35 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $43.56 and a one year high of $80.75. The company has a market cap of $83.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.12.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 1.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 72.68%.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.