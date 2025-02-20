Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Invests $196,000 in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,299,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,197,791,000 after buying an additional 100,573 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,286,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,939,154,000 after buying an additional 123,994 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,367,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,541,155,000 after buying an additional 166,138 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,950,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,380,000 after buying an additional 42,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,440,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE PNC opened at $194.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.49. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.69 and a 52 week high of $216.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $77.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.55%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total value of $268,284.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,298,577.65. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 13,662 shares of company stock valued at $2,730,549 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

