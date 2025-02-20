Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Purchases New Shares in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,392,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,538,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 453,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,689,000 after acquiring an additional 78,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.
WEC Energy Group Price Performance
Shares of WEC stock opened at $103.54 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.50 and a 1-year high of $104.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.44 and its 200 day moving average is $96.17. The company has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.43.
WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.91%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
WEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.88.
View Our Latest Stock Report on WEC Energy Group
WEC Energy Group Profile
WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than WEC Energy Group
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.