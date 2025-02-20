Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Takes Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth $28,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Up 0.1 %

GE stock opened at $210.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $225.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.23. General Electric has a 52 week low of $118.13 and a 52 week high of $212.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 18.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on GE shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.31.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

