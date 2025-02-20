Bank Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 18th

Invesco QQQ, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo & Company are the five Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are equity securities representing ownership in financial institutions that provide various banking services such as lending, deposits, investments, and other financial activities. These stocks fluctuate in value based on the performance of the banking sector, interest rates, economic conditions, and other market factors. Investors may buy bank stocks to gain exposure to the financial industry and potentially benefit from dividends and capital appreciation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $539.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,406,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,517,490. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $413.07 and a 12-month high of $540.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $522.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $498.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

NYSE:JPM traded up $2.97 on Tuesday, reaching $279.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,917,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,295,943. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $787.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $178.40 and a 12-month high of $279.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $253.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.37.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $46.46. The stock had a trading volume of 37,809,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,523,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $48.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.17.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Shares of C stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $84.59. The stock had a trading volume of 17,897,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,855,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.44. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $53.51 and a 1 year high of $84.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.93.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $80.71. The stock had a trading volume of 15,316,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,227,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $81.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.35.

