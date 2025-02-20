Bank Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 19th

Invesco QQQ, Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Fiserv, Mastercard, Walt Disney, and Wells Fargo & Company are the seven Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks refer to shares of publicly traded companies in the banking sector. These stocks represent ownership in financial institutions that offer banking and financial services to customers, such as deposit accounts, loans, and investment products. Investors can purchase bank stocks to potentially profit from the performance and growth of these companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $539.57. The stock had a trading volume of 7,355,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,774,936. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $413.07 and a 12 month high of $540.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $523.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $499.53.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,220,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,023,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.23. The company has a market capitalization of $350.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. Bank of America has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $48.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $279.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,305,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,073,477. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $254.41 and a 200-day moving average of $233.94. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $178.40 and a 1 year high of $279.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Fiserv (FISV)

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Fiserv stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.60. 2,111,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.80. The company has a market capitalization of $144.85 billion, a PE ratio of 60.84 and a beta of 0.86.

Mastercard (MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Shares of MA stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $569.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,918. The business has a fifty day moving average of $537.10 and a 200-day moving average of $511.77. The company has a market cap of $522.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $428.86 and a 52 week high of $576.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

NYSE DIS traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.12. 2,920,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,110,414. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.13. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $83.91 and a 1 year high of $123.74.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.38. 4,022,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,862,150. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.72 and a 200-day moving average of $66.55. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

