Banyan Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Banyan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 68,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,000. Dollar General makes up 3.1% of Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 453.4% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,238,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,388,735 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 8.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,958,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,208,000 after buying an additional 759,869 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,243,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,899,000 after buying an additional 182,300 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter worth about $194,832,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,355,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of DG stock opened at $75.59 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.43 and a fifty-two week high of $168.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DG. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Dollar General from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Dollar General from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 4,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $367,065.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,128. This represents a 23.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $451,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,056,636.94. This represents a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

