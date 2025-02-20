Barclays Lowers Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Price Target to $18.00

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.57.

Shares of NYSE:FIHL opened at $16.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average of $17.93. Fidelis Insurance has a one year low of $12.94 and a one year high of $21.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,577,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,851,000 after purchasing an additional 225,952 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Fidelis Insurance by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,240,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,754,000 after buying an additional 162,524 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Fidelis Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,991,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 2,922.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,569,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,462,000 after buying an additional 1,517,927 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $24,435,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

