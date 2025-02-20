Barclays Raises Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target to $240.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $236.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.04% from the stock’s previous close.

WIX has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Wix.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark upped their target price on Wix.com from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Wix.com from $228.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.56.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX traded down $10.17 on Thursday, hitting $206.83. The company had a trading volume of 609,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,111. Wix.com has a 12-month low of $117.58 and a 12-month high of $247.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $227.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.27, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 98.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 112.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 246 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

