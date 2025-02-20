Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 174000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Barksdale Resources Trading Up 5.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17.

About Barksdale Resources

Barksdale Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metal mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's primary asset is the Sunnyside property comprising of 286 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 5,223.71 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

