Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Issues Earnings Results

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.44), Zacks reports. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 755.86%. Bausch Health Companies updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $6.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.68. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $11.46.

BHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

