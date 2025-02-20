BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Increases Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.3978 per share on Thursday, March 13th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from BB Seguridade Participações’s previous dividend of $0.21.

BB Seguridade Participações Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BBSEY traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,341. The firm has a market cap of $14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average of $6.23. BB Seguridade Participações has a 12 month low of $5.38 and a 12 month high of $7.25.

Get BB Seguridade Participações alerts:

BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. BB Seguridade Participações had a net margin of 84.97% and a return on equity of 76.95%. The business had revenue of $448.84 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BB Seguridade Participações will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About BB Seguridade Participações

BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries operates in the insurance, pension plans, and bonds, businesses in Brazil. The company operates through Security and Brokerage segments. The Security segment offers life, property, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing people insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BB Seguridade Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB Seguridade Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.