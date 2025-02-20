BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 125.93 ($1.58) and traded as high as GBX 143.20 ($1.80). BBGI Global Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 142.91 ($1.80), with a volume of 16,080,090 shares traded.

BBGI Global Infrastructure Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 6.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 125.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 128.38.

About BBGI Global Infrastructure

BBGI Global Infrastructure SA (BBGI) is a responsible infrastructure investment company and a constituent of the FTSE 250 that invests in and actively manages for the long-term a globally diversified, low-risk portfolio of essential social infrastructure investments.

BBGI is committed to delivering stable and predictable cash flows with progressive long-term dividend growth and attractive, sustainable, returns for shareholders.

