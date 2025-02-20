Bear Mountain Capital Inc. Has $13.34 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 300,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Bear Mountain Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bear Mountain Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,724,000. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,311.0% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,137,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,993 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,570.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,032,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,397 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,671,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8,134.7% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,822,000 after buying an additional 1,152,445 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $45.97 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.57 and a 200-day moving average of $45.41.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

