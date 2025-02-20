Bear Mountain Capital Inc. Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Bear Mountain Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF makes up about 1.0% of Bear Mountain Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 801.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

BATS VSGX opened at $60.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

