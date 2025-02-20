Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.6% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 190,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,908,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 21,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,644,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 123,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneywise Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $615.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $531.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $495.94 and a 52-week high of $616.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $601.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $584.74.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

