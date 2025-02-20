Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Announces Earnings Results

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($1.10), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.41 million. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 10.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share.
Bel Fuse Stock Down 0.7 %
Bel Fuse stock opened at $81.53 on Thursday. Bel Fuse has a fifty-two week low of $45.74 and a fifty-two week high of $92.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28.
Insider Activity at Bel Fuse
In related news, VP Joseph Francis Berry sold 1,000 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $80,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,246.90. This trade represents a 11.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Bel Fuse Company Profile
Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.
