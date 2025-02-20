Best Chinese Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 19th

Duolingo, Wynn Resorts, Diageo, Mettler-Toledo International, and UP Fintech are the five Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks refer to publicly traded companies in China that are listed on stock exchanges such as the Shanghai Stock Exchange or the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. These stocks represent ownership in Chinese companies and provide investors with the opportunity to invest in the Chinese economy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Shares of NASDAQ DUOL traded down $5.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $435.56. 280,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,122. Duolingo has a one year low of $145.05 and a one year high of $441.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $352.61 and its 200 day moving average is $300.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Wynn Resorts stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $90.85. 768,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,849,353. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.06. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $71.63 and a twelve month high of $110.38.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Shares of DEO traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.60. The company had a trading volume of 485,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,730. Diageo has a twelve month low of $105.72 and a twelve month high of $154.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.42 and its 200-day moving average is $125.79.

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

MTD stock traded up $16.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,289.37. 31,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,831. The stock has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.13. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $1,142.91 and a one year high of $1,546.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,284.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,334.52.

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIGR traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,065,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,212,921. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 0.86. UP Fintech has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $14.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

