Best Industrial Stocks Worth Watching – February 19th

Tesla, Broadcom, and Analog Devices are the three Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks refer to the shares of companies that are engaged in the production or manufacturing of goods and services related to industrial activities. These companies typically operate in sectors such as manufacturing, construction, engineering, and transportation. Industrial stocks are often considered a key indicator of the health of the economy due to their sensitivity to changes in business cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $8.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $362.26. 45,053,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,633,313. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $404.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 177.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO stock traded down $2.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.03. 6,970,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,752,869. Broadcom has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $251.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.72.

Analog Devices (ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $15.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.19. 4,824,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,510,934. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $182.57 and a 1-year high of $244.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $117.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.79, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04.

