Bfsg LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Bfsg LLC reduced its stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 97.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,172 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,461,000. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 232.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,128,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,229,000 after buying an additional 2,885,306 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 135.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,983,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,527,000 after buying an additional 1,141,913 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dutch Bros by 58.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,020,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,715,000 after acquiring an additional 741,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joho Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 40.7% during the third quarter. Joho Capital LLC now owns 1,919,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,482,000 after acquiring an additional 555,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BROS stock opened at $84.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.80, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.76 and a 200 day moving average of $45.84. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $86.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

BROS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Dutch Bros from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on Dutch Bros from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

