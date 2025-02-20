Bfsg LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Bfsg LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNFP. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 101,563.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 22,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PNFP shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.18.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $120.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.09. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.62 and a fifty-two week high of $131.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $475.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.33 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 16.05%.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 3,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.57, for a total value of $383,114.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,635,283.85. The trade was a 4.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.09, for a total value of $6,204,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,263,070. This represents a 28.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,970 shares of company stock worth $15,922,061 in the last 90 days. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.