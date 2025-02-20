BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of BHP Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $51.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.17. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $48.06 and a 12 month high of $63.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Global Advisors LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,497 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $801,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 14,790 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth $417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

