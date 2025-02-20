BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLLKF) Stock Price Up 13.7% – Still a Buy?

BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLLKF – Get Free Report) traded up 13.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.21 and last traded at C$3.98. 2,262 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 1,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.50.

BICO Group AB (publ) Stock Up 13.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.69.

About BICO Group AB (publ)

BICO Group AB (publ) operates as a bioconvergence company in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bioprinting, Biosciences, and Bioautomation. The Bioprinting segment offers products, solutions, and services that enable proliferation of 3D cell culture and 3D printing.

