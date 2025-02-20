Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 11,000 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,464,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $15,998,000 after purchasing an additional 336,720 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,394,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $46,408,000 after purchasing an additional 160,409 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,456,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,853,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 455,671 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 49,844 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on F. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.89.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:F opened at $9.35 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.10%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

