Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 15.17% and a negative net margin of 10.73%.

Bilibili Stock Up 9.5 %

NASDAQ:BILI traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.27. 17,767,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,639,455. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.51. Bilibili has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $31.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bilibili from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Bilibili from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Bilibili from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Benchmark upped their price target on Bilibili from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.69.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

