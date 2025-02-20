Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2025

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILIGet Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $20.33, but opened at $23.25. Bilibili shares last traded at $22.38, with a volume of 12,003,182 shares.

The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 15.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa America raised Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bilibili from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on Bilibili from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark raised their target price on Bilibili from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Bilibili from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.69.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bilibili

Institutional Trading of Bilibili

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Bilibili by 26.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 227.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bilibili Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.17 and its 200-day moving average is $18.51.

About Bilibili

(Get Free Report)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.