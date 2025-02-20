BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $70.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.66% from the company’s current price.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.65.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BMRN

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ:BMRN traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,587,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,363. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $60.63 and a 1 year high of $94.85. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.79 and a 200 day moving average of $71.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $747.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.05 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $234,645,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,991,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $853,944,000 after buying an additional 2,496,817 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,822,000. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,746,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $969,270,000 after acquiring an additional 847,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth approximately $48,527,000. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.