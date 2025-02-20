BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Stock Price Up 22.3% – Still a Buy?

BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 22.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.78 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 53,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 68,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

BiomX Trading Up 25.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $16.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get BiomX alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BiomX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BiomX in the 3rd quarter valued at $911,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BiomX during the fourth quarter valued at $632,000. Allostery Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of BiomX in the fourth quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in BiomX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. 40.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BiomX

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria associated with chronic disease. It is developing BX211, a phage therapy, which is in phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of diabetic foot osteomyelitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BiomX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiomX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.