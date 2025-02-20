Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.160-4.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

Shares of Blackbaud stock opened at $68.52 on Thursday. Blackbaud has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $88.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.29.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.50). Blackbaud had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $302.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.41 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackbaud will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLKB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Baird R W lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackbaud has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Insider Transactions at Blackbaud

In related news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 9,479 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $835,384.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 344,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,323,682.27. This trade represents a 2.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

