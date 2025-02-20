Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Trading Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$8.92 and last traded at C$8.92. Approximately 15,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 23,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.95.

Blackline Safety Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.92.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.