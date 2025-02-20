Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 377,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,270 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.10% of Blue Owl Capital worth $5,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 4.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,472,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,754,000 after buying an additional 347,155 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,326,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,294,000 after purchasing an additional 106,722 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,024,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,727,000 after purchasing an additional 182,002 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Advisors LLC now owns 2,075,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,379,000 after purchasing an additional 78,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,763,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,659,000 after purchasing an additional 24,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OBDC. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $15.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.08.

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $15.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.83. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.97.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 12.59%. Research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

