BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Given New $119.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $137.00 to $119.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.65% from the stock’s previous close.
BlueLinx Trading Down 3.2 %
BXC traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,413. The firm has a market cap of $746.15 million, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 2.04. BlueLinx has a 52-week low of $86.21 and a 52-week high of $134.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.64.
BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). BlueLinx had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $710.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.66 million.
BlueLinx Company Profile
BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.
