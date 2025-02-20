Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 5.95%.

Boise Cascade Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:BCC traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.31. The company had a trading volume of 389,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,425. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.50. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $113.38 and a 12-month high of $155.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is presently 8.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Boise Cascade from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Boise Cascade from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.60.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

