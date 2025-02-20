Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG) vs. Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Critical Analysis

Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) and Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Bone Biologics has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vicarious Surgical has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bone Biologics and Vicarious Surgical”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bone Biologics N/A N/A -$8.95 million N/A N/A Vicarious Surgical N/A N/A -$71.07 million ($10.29) -1.50

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.3% of Bone Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of Vicarious Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Bone Biologics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Vicarious Surgical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bone Biologics and Vicarious Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bone Biologics N/A -124.71% -111.64% Vicarious Surgical N/A -81.46% -63.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Bone Biologics and Vicarious Surgical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bone Biologics 0 0 0 0 0.00 Vicarious Surgical 0 2 0 0 2.00

Vicarious Surgical has a consensus price target of $10.25, indicating a potential downside of 33.72%. Given Vicarious Surgical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vicarious Surgical is more favorable than Bone Biologics.

Summary

Vicarious Surgical beats Bone Biologics on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bone Biologics

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with spinal degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1. The company's platform technology is used in delivering enhanced outcomes in the surgical specialties of spinal, orthopedic, general orthopedic, plastic reconstruction, neurosurgery, interventional radiology, and sports medicine. It has a license agreement with the UCLA Technology Development Group to develop and commercialize NELL-1 for spinal fusion applications. Bone Biologics Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical Inc. operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

