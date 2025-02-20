Boston Financial Mangement LLC Acquires 2,262 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $5,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth $320,000. Sunpointe LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Corps Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,327,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 89,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,360,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parthenon LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on RTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Susquehanna raised their price target on RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.07.

RTX Stock Up 1.2 %

RTX stock opened at $125.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $88.90 and a 12 month high of $132.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,226.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,750.45. The trade was a 24.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

